Drake and Lil Wayne Have Evened the Playing Field

Most recently, Drake and Lil Wayne have found themselves in the interesting situation of the student becoming the teacher — and competitor.

As exemplified occasionally by the music industry, history has an interesting way of repeating itself, or at the very least, challenging itself.

As reported, Drizzy has now tied his former mentor and Young Money boss, tying Wayne for most Hot 100 hits among solo artists in the chart's 58-year-history.

According to Billboard, each artist now has 132 entries on the Hot 100 chart, leveling the playing field and solidifying Drizzy's legacy as just as impressive as the one who showed him the ropes. What a time.

While acknowledging the impressive milestone on his Instagram, Drake kept it all love, captioning a screen grab of the report, "Learned from broski." Cue the "aww's.

After all, we suppose if you're going to tie with someone, you may as well do so by making history in the process.

Take a look at Drake's post patting himself on the back below.