Former Destiny's Child Member LaTavia Roberson Has a Bone to Pick With People Magazine

While Roberson has remained relatively out of the spotlight since her summer health scare, it appears as though, following her new exclusive interview with People Magazine , she wishes she kept it that way.

Former Destiny's Child member LaTavia Roberson has really been through it this year.

Earlier today (Dec. 28) People published an in-depth profile about Roberson, but not with the angle she was anticipating.

The piece, titled "LaTavia Roberson Says ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’ When She Was Dropped from Destiny’s Child: ‘It Led Me Into a Depression,’" focuses primarily on her fallout with the superstar group and the implications it had on her mental health, appearing to spin their interview to better suit the angle the publication was looking for.

While her leaving the group was a topic they touched upon in their interview, Roberson has taken to social media to express her outrage and disappointment that the piece focused more on Destiny's Child in general than it did her forthcoming memoir, I Am LaTavia.

"I gave you so much to talk about," she said, mentioning People in her tweet. "And all you decided to spin was a story about Destiny's Child which is NOT a headline anymore."

She then continued to say how she's tired of how she's portrayed by the media, further elaborating how she feels following reading the piece as it was published.

"Stop putting words in MY mouth and making me sound bitter to the public," Roberson writes. "I'm over these interviews @people you played me smh NEVER AGAIN."

It appears as though we may have to wait until 2017 with the release of her new memoir to hear more from LaTavia directly again.

Take a look at People's new feature here, as well as LaTavia Roberson's post-publication reaction below.