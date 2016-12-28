Guess Which Rapper Demands Real Furniture as Part of His Rider?

While Jay Z reportedly has the most realistic and thoughtful rider (demanding that his dressing room be baby-proofed for his daughter, Blue Ivy ), others are a little bit more extravagant or detailed, such as Pharrell Williams reportedly requiring a framed photo of cosmologist Carl Sagan . Needless to say, people definitely get creative, and one rapper in particular may have just upped his rider in time for the new year.

Part of "making it" in the entertainment industry is being afforded the luxury of being able to demand whatever you'd like whenever you're booked for a gig or performance.

For example, Wale is very particular when it comes to his pre-performance demands.

According to TMZ, his rider is on the excessive side, spanning no less than 18 pages.

While items such as Hennessy, Patron and Ace of Spades are not-so-surprisingly included in his contractual demands, he does get a little crazy with it, reportedly asking that his two "comfortable" dressing rooms are "furnished with REAL, clean" sofas, large enough to fit 10 adults.

In addition, Wale also reportedly requires an electric tea kettle, as well as organic sugar, honey, lemon, milk and cream. On top of that, he'd also allegedly would like lint-free hand towels, a scented candle, baby oil and a box of Kleenex, with large bags of Jolly Ranchers and Starbursts thrown in for good measure.

Hey, what can we say? The man knows what he wants.