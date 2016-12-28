Joe Budden's Reaction to Drake and J.Lo Is Hilariously Accurate

Despite Joe Budden and Drake ’s hip-hop love-hate relationship, it’s slightly comforting to see that the New Jersey emcee still has heart to sprinkle a little humor on top of it.



Feeding into the timeline tizzy surrounding Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s bae-dom rumors, sparked by Champagne Papi’s recent #BaeGoals flick, the “Pump It Up” rapper threw his two cents into the chatter. And amid the internet’s blown gasket over the photo and a digitally privy response from Rihanna, there’s another party that Joe believes might share concern with the gossip.

“Puff gonna kill Drake, LOL,” he said in the now-deleted tweet.

For anyone in need of a memory jogger, Joe’s tweet is in direct correlation to the late ‘90s-early 2000s relationship between J. Lo and Diddy that ended shortly after his December 1999 arrest following a shootout at a Manhattan nightclub. Jenny gave her side to the couple’s split-up story, where she revealed Diddy’s infidelity during the short-lived relationship, and hasn’t looked back since. And by way of a 2015 American Music Awards reunion, there’s apparently no bad blood between the former couple either.

Of course, there’s also the sensitive frenemy relationship between Diddy and Drizzy to consider as well, which ignited in 2014 outside of Miami Beach’s LIV Nightclub. Initial reports pointed to a physical altercation between both rappers, which was reportedly over Drake’s “0 to 100/The Catch Up” track. Thereafter, Diddy mummed the fight rumors with the swiftness during his appearance on The Breakfast Club.

"I did not put hands on Drake and I do not want any problems with Drake,” Diddy asserted. “That's all I have to say. He's putting in his work. I didn't do nothing to Drake. Drake is my friend."

Let’s hope it stays that way.

Peep what Joe is predicting for Drizzy’s future anyway in the tweet below.