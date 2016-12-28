This Is Kanye West's New Year's Resolution

For some of us, 2016 was just one of those years we’d rather throw in the unmentionables pile. And especially so after the stormy year for rap’s creativity whiz and GOOD Music founder, Kanye West.



A correspondent with X17 Online caught up with a hooded Yeezy for some friendly chatter as he was assumingly leaving the gym, and inquired about his New Year’s resolutions. While we were relieved to find out that he wasn’t plotting world domination, he simply mentioned that he was looking forward to a cheerful 2017.

“Just want everybody to be happy,” ‘Ye responded to the cameraman.

The individual gave his blessings to him and the Kardashian-West clan, and a contented Yeezy wished him and “all the other families out there” the same.

Nonetheless, we’re happy to see Yeezy’s reenergizing by way of a gym routine after his mental health battle in November. Despite a collection of more controversy following his UCLA Medical Center release, he’s reportedly back in studio action and even made it through for some holiday cheer.

Witness his proclamation for a New Year's resolution in the video below.

