This Was Rihanna's Response to the Drake and J.Lo Dating Rumors

People get unfollowed on Instagram every day, B.
But if it’s Rihanna who has thumbed the button, there might be a problem.
That is exactly what everyone is assuming is going on between the Barbadian songstress and Jennifer Lopez. This is, of course, after Drake – RiRi’s formerly-rumored beau – has been showering J.Lo with public displays of affection.
No one has ever dubbed the “Work” singer as the jealous type, but such a move proves to be suspiciously odd given she and J.Lo’s sisterly friendship. If you’ll recall, Rihanna gifted Jenny with a number from her “Denim Desserts” collection: a pair of denim, thigh-high Manolo Blahnik boots. With the trendy present, she penned a note for J.Lo that read, “To the Baddest, because I know you’re gonna wear them better than me!”
As a token of her acceptance, Jenny fabulously debuted the boots in her “Ain’t Your Mama” music video, making RiRi proud.
“Yaaaassssss, [J.Lo]! Thanks for the support,” she captioned a screenshot from the video. “I’m having such a f**kin’ moment knowing that forever I have proof of a bad one like you in my designs!”
Welp, looks like the ANTI singer may have proof of something else, too.
See the reported unfollow in the screenshot below.
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA; Harmony Gerber/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images for LARAS)
