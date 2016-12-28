This Was Rihanna's Response to the Drake and J.Lo Dating Rumors

But if it’s Rihanna who has thumbed the button, there might be a problem.

That is exactly what everyone is assuming is going on between the Barbadian songstress and Jennifer Lopez. This is, of course, after Drake – RiRi’s formerly-rumored beau – has been showering J.Lo with public displays of affection.

No one has ever dubbed the “Work” singer as the jealous type, but such a move proves to be suspiciously odd given she and J.Lo’s sisterly friendship. If you’ll recall, Rihanna gifted Jenny with a number from her “Denim Desserts” collection: a pair of denim, thigh-high Manolo Blahnik boots. With the trendy present, she penned a note for J.Lo that read, “To the Baddest, because I know you’re gonna wear them better than me!”

As a token of her acceptance, Jenny fabulously debuted the boots in her “Ain’t Your Mama” music video, making RiRi proud.

“Yaaaassssss, [J.Lo]! Thanks for the support,” she captioned a screenshot from the video. “I’m having such a f**kin’ moment knowing that forever I have proof of a bad one like you in my designs!”

Welp, looks like the ANTI singer may have proof of something else, too.

See the reported unfollow in the screenshot below.