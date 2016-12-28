Romeo Miller Posts Heartbreaking Holiday Message for His Mother

Now that he has publicly opened up about the legal case, in which Sonja Miller has sued her son for an undisclosed amount, he’s unfortunately mourning the loss of his relationship with his mother as well.

After a nasty public divorce between Romeo Miller’s father, Master P , and now-estranged mother, Sonja Miller, the 27-year-old has unfortunately landed smack dab in the middle of it and on the receiving end of a lawsuit.

Amid the holiday season, a time where families come together to spread holiday cheer, Romeo posted a throwback picture of him, his mother and three of his siblings posing with Santa for a Christmas photo. In the caption, Romeo reminisces on the good ol’ childhood days, pre-lawsuit, when he felt his family was at a place of “true happiness.”

“You may have seen all the smiles I've flashed for the pics this holiday season and thought that I was truly happy,” he shared in the caption. “This picture is true happiness. Being with my mother on Christmas is true happiness. All I've prayed for this year is to get my mother back!”

He goes on to explain that while he won’t publicly get into the nitty-gritty details, he hopes that from his heartfelt message stems a miracle that reunites him and his mother again.

“I just want you to get help, before it's too late!,” he continues. “I want to have kids one day, and I want them to know their amazing grandmother. We all are fighting a battle, Mama, I need you to become David and defeat Goliath!”

TMZ reported that Sonja originally filed the lawsuit on account of the divorce between her and Master P, claiming that he was using their son as a pawn in the divorce battle. The site reported that she was using Romeo’s pockets, who is deeply tied to Master P’s business endeavors, as a loophole to get the money in the divorce settlement she felt she was rightfully owed. Now, Romeo says, he’d be willing to give all of it up if only to repair the relationship with his mother.

“The truth is no matter how big my homes are or all the fancy cars I have, my life is far from perfect and I'll trade all of this s**t for my mama,” he wrote. “I'm only positive because I know that there are people going through far worse than me.”

We’re sending our hope for the best to the Miller family and Romeo during such a trying time.

Read his full sentiment in the post below.