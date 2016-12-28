Sigh: A New Lawsuit Involving Lil Wayne Has Surfaced

The words " Lil Wayne " and "lawsuit" are strung together way too often these days.

As reported, Roberto Warnert just filed a lawsuit against Red Entertainment Group for allegedly promising to deliver performances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias and will.i.am, but despite being given hefty deposits, the promotion company never met their end of the bargain.

At least this time the lawsuit isn't directly aimed against Wayne, but it does remain unclear exactly where those alleged artist deposits went, which is something that definitely could come back to haunt the rapper in the future.

According to the report, Warnert is looking for the $300,000 he says he's owed from the promoter's "scam."

More on this story as it develops.