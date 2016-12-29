According to Talib Kweli, Here's What Older Rappers Can Learn From Lil Yachty and 21 Savage

However, Talib Kweli doesn't think that is a bad thing whatsoever, and he might just be the unexpected peacemaker, helping both veteran and rising emcees to find a common ground .

The conversation surrounding the generation gap in hip-hop today just might remain ongoing until, well, the end of time.

In a new interview with VladTV, Kweli is able to add to the conversation without picking sides, something that feels rare these days, especially considering the recent example of Funkmaster Flex's beef with Lil Yachty.

In fact, Kweli feels as though older rappers have much to learn from the new generation of emcees, even including himself in that.

"Older artists, traditional artists, legacy artists have to learn from newer artists," he states. "Learn from the 21 Savages and Lil Yachtys and the Ugly Gods I guess that I just heard about just now."

Kweli then elaborates further, detailing how not every rapper is going to be inspired by the same things and how that is part of what makes music so great in the first place.

"People get confused by thinking you gotta like the music, you gotta relate to the music," he elaborates. "Music is emotional so people respond to music emotionally, and if it's not something they grew up on, or something that's not speaking their language that they relate to, they're automatically dismissive of it without understanding the movement. They dismiss the movement along with the music."

Kweli definitely has a valid point there, further proving that the conversation discussing rap music through the eras doesn't have to be a negative one.

Take a listen to Talib Kweli dropping gem after gem in the clip below.