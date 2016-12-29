Are These Drake and J.Lo Memes the Best of 2016?

In true fashion, all it took was one photo that each shared on their individual Instagram accounts to set the internet into full-on frenzy mode.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, fans have been eagerly keeping an eye out for any little (or big) development regarding the rumors of Drake and Jennifer Lopez being romantically involved .

Considering the six degrees of separation between the two, it was only a matter of time for them to link up in some capacity or another. Naturally, it didn't take long for the internet to deliver its reaction, giving us some of the best memes of 2016.

While Twitter continues to react to the growing possibility that Drizzy and J.Lo are an item, even dubbing them with the nickname #DraLo, one has to admit, these memes are on point.

Take a look at some of the best memes to arise following the rumored pairing of Drake and Jennifer Lopez below.