Funkmaster Flex Has Thoughts About Drake Dating J.Lo...

But don’t leave it up to those two cents to actually make much sense — the New York City DJ has quite the confusing stance on the alleged relationship.

Leave it to one of Drake’s arch nemeses Funkmaster Flex to pop in his two cents on Drizzy’s rumored bae-ting with Jennifer Lopez.



In the wee hours of Thursday (Dec. 29), after Drizzy and J.Lo had spent much of the previous day making headlines for their cuddly picture, Flex either arrived very late to the gossip memo or the buzz must have unusually bothered him. Taking his usual shots at the Views rapper, Flex accused Drake of none other than a publicity stunt to jab at P. Diddy, J.Lo’s ex-flame, on the anniversary of the Manhattan nightclub shooting that was the breaking point of Diddy and the Latina songstress’s relationship.

“J.Lo is nice, but my mans hit 17 years ago,” Flex wrote. “These new sensitive n***as think we sweat p***y like them. Nah.”

Flex even reemerged the old physical altercation hearsay between Diddy and Drake, calling what he feels is another one of Drizzy’s stunts a pretty weak “get back” at Diddy’s formerly rumored punch in the face for him.

“J.Lo? That’s the get back for a punch in the face?,” he continued. “Took me all day to figure this out!”

Oddly enough, even after calling Jenny from the block “throwback p***y,” Flex didn’t stop there.

Taking to Instagram, Flex posted the cuddly viral photo of J.Lo and Drake that sparked it all with newer, kinder sentiment and even claimed Drizzy held a W for the alleged love affair with her.

“Fellas, let’s take time out to recognize that this a major win right here!” Flex begins. “So super clean! J.Lo is top 5 at any age! (We don’t hate as you weirdos and super stans would like to think) I just call it as I see it!”

We guess that ended better than expected.

Check out Flex’s original thoughts and his sudden change of heart below.