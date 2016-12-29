Well, There Is One Person Soulja Boy Has Actually Shot Before…

It’s becoming more and more difficult to keep up with Soulja Boy these days, and that’s in part due to the fickle recount of his 2008 burglary where he claims he shot one of the perpetrators.



In his most recent recollection with Vlad TV, the 26-year-old adds new detail to the incident where he said that he actually knew one of the robbers after pulling his mask off. Soulja claims that after about three to four men ran in his house with AK-47s, he opened his own fire on them as one of them dipped out of the front door.

“This n***a on the floor. [I] walk up to this n***a, take his mask off his head. Looked at, saw who it was. I’m like, ‘D***.’ Shot his a** again. He screaming and sh**. I shut the door.”

Though he never confirms whether or not the alleged gunshots to the masked home invader were fatal, the story is noticeably different than previous versions. In his VIBE digital cover story, Soulja reflects on the shooting and claims that he had shot at one of the perps four times but missed. After letting off a few more rounds however, the individual dropped to the ground. SB also previously admitted to Los-Angeles’s radio personality Big Boy that he was advised shortly after the incident not to share such details because of how it might affect his young fanbase at the time.

Might this explain all of the social media gunplay from Soulja?

Check out the interview in the video below.