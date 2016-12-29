Trey Songz Arrested After Flipping Out on Stage in Detroit

According to Detroit News , Trey Songz was arrested for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest following a physical onstage eruption at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

Officials from the Detroit Police Department said that the R&B crooner became violently belligerent after being told he would need to leave the stage after his scheduled set time at the concert was up.

Officer Dan Donakowski claims that Songz threw around microphones and speakers as well, one of which hit a sergeant in the head, Detroit News reports. Gang Intelligence Unit officers were mobilized to diffuse the outburst as camera footage shows Songz angrily tossing about objects from the stage, reports add. Among the videos floating across social media from the incident, there is one in particular that captures the “Bottoms Up” singer warning of what will happen if the venue’s staff decided to cut off his mic.

“They say they’re going to cut my mic off because I’m taking too much time,” he begins. “If they cut me off, remember it and text whoever you want to, tweet whoever you want to, and tell everybody about it. Because if a n***a cut me off I’m going the f**k crazy, y’all understand?”

Donakowski says that Songz was still being held at the Detroit Detention Center as of Thursday morning (Dec. 28) and an arraignment is to be expected.

See the footage from the concert incident below.