Troy Ave Speaks Out for First Time Since Christmas Day Shooting

And according to his talk with Revolt TV about the incident, such a blessing is indescribable.

Troy Ave’s ability to recover after a nearly-fatal shooting on Christmas Day (Dec.25), which left him struck twice, is one of the many blessings he is counting as 2016 closes out.

“To be honest, man, I got a bullet still in my head and another one lodged in my back,” Troy said.

Recently, he posted a video of his exit from the Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center with an uplifting message for fans, letting everyone know that he was on a promising road to recovery despite the bullets still stuck in his body. “Words can't describe how blessed I feel to be here. To all the fans, just ride with ya boy. Keep me in prayers and play my music loud.”

Revolt TV reports that Troy detailed the Christmas Day shooting, in which he said a hooded gunman approached his red Maserati while he and his girlfriend were sitting in the parked vehicle around 4:20 p.m. The perpetrator opened fire through the driver’s side window as Troy attempted to pull off, but he was injured too badly to continue driving. Once he was far enough away from the shooter, he said, he pulled over and an individual who witnessed the incident drove him and his girlfriend to the hospital.

Thankfully, Troy is now refocused and back in rap action after his recently released White Christmas 4 mixtape that he urges fans to play in honor of his survival.

"Spread the word about that White Christmas 4 mixtape because that's my gift to y’all!" he said. "I was given the gift of life. Yours truly, Dope Boy Troy."

Listen to the White Christmas 4 mixtape here.