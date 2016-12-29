Which Rae Sremmurd Rapper Has His Eyes on the President's Daughter?

While 2017 is looking bright as ever, one member is interested in linking up with none other than the president's daughter Malia Obama in the new year.

Rae Sremmurd has had an incredibly successful year , stemming from their single "Black Beatles" and its accompanying now-viral #MannequinChallenge, and now, in true year-end fashion, the group is looking towards what the future may hold.

In a new interview with TMZ, member Swae Lee is asked if anyone from the Obama family followed up with them after getting wind of the group's music. He explains, while shirtless, that the family has shown them a lot of love this year, going on to detail his crush on the eldest daughter.

After stating that his music may be "too ahead of our time" to get a White House invitation at this point, his friend puts the idea in his head that he should go after one of President Obama's daughters instead, with Swae Lee instantly agreeing.

"I want Malia," he says. "I think we'd get along.. Young, creative minds."

He then explains that the two might connect on a deeper level and he'd be willing to collaborate in one form or another. Who knows, Swae Lee, the world is yours!

Take a look at the rapper revealing his new crush in the video below.