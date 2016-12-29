Whoa: Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Shared a Very Sexy Moment on Stage

While the unofficial couple has been toying with our emotions all year , the two have once again shared a bit of heartwarming PDA, this time while on stage.

With 2016 coming to a close, Big Sean is coming correct with his music, and doing so while enjoying the company of his muse, Jhene Aiko .

During a performance, things certainly got heated, with the two barely being able to take their hands off of one another. Throughout the evening, each takes their respective turn on the mic, while they impressively share the spotlight.

The embraces between Big Sean and Aiko are definitely on the steamy side, and all things considered, given their clear chemistry, it's incredible the two don't miss a beat while performing. Needless to say, we're not mad about it.

Take a look at Big Sean and Jhene Aiko doing what they do best in the undeniably sexy clip below.