NewBae: Drake and J.Lo Were Doing the Most Last Night

If the two weren’t already the talk of Cupid town before, Drake and Jennifer Lopez might be the whole city conference after the two exchanged a little more than one dance on Thursday night (Dec. 29).

In the videos that have popped up on every social medium imaginable, the duo were spotted dancing the night away in the most prom-esque scenery and aura ever. As a king’s crown sits atop the 6 God’s head and a tiara on Jenny's, they both groove and wind along to several songs at the Winter Wonderland Prom hosted by J.Lo. In the midst of their careening, however, a few quick smooches are captured on camera as the pair merrily continue their dance floor session.

But it didn’t end there. In fact, it may have just began after later footage revealed an intimate slow dance between the two. As an unidentified singer in a white tuxedo belts out a soulful, romantic number, the pair locked eyes in a romantic embrace, softly swaying side to side for the dreamy moment.

Not to mention the background music from other video clips where we can hear Jenny croon across the song’s vocals as Drake’s rap assist creeps in, finally giving listeners a teaser for that rumored DraLo single.

Well this should get rather interesting.

Check out a photo from the Winter Wonderland soiree, and count how many kisses you can catch in the videos of the prom night pair below.