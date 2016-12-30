#YESTOBLACK

Azealia Banks Cleans Blood and Remains of Dead Chickens Out of Her House on Instagram Live

OK, 2016. This is getting out of hand.

Published 3 hours ago

Yep, you read that one correctly.

And after Azealia Banks posted a video of her cleaning an allegedly “blood-stained” closet used for her “witchcraft” hobbies, we definitely understand how creeped out you probably are right about now.

In a video reportedly posted to her Instagram, the Harlem-bred rapstress goes into full Mr. Clean mode in a pair of goggles, a face mask and even wielding a sandblaster in what appears to be a closet stained with dried blood and littered with feathers from dead chickens she used as sacrifice.

"The amount of crap that's about to come off my floor right you now, guys,” she begins in the video. “Oh my God."

The "Ice Princess" rapper then pans her camera across the area to reveal the cryptic scene as she explains that she’s been practicing “brujeria,” which is Spanish for “witchcraft,” for three years now. Before rigging up the sandblaster, she proclaims to the camera, “Real witches do real things.”

Banks proceeds to her chore and the video abruptly ends without any more notice from the femcee, who has now deleted the video from her social media. 

Oh, but don’t think Twitter didn’t have a field day with it before she did.

See the video of her post-witchcraft duties and what Twitter had to say about it below.

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

