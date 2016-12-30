Azealia Banks Cleans Blood and Remains of Dead Chickens Out of Her House on Instagram Live

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
And after Azealia Banks posted a video of her cleaning an allegedly “blood-stained” closet used for her “witchcraft” hobbies, we definitely understand how creeped out you probably are right about now.
In a video reportedly posted to her Instagram, the Harlem-bred rapstress goes into full Mr. Clean mode in a pair of goggles, a face mask and even wielding a sandblaster in what appears to be a closet stained with dried blood and littered with feathers from dead chickens she used as sacrifice.
"The amount of crap that's about to come off my floor right you now, guys,” she begins in the video. “Oh my God."
The "Ice Princess" rapper then pans her camera across the area to reveal the cryptic scene as she explains that she’s been practicing “brujeria,” which is Spanish for “witchcraft,” for three years now. Before rigging up the sandblaster, she proclaims to the camera, “Real witches do real things.”
Banks proceeds to her chore and the video abruptly ends without any more notice from the femcee, who has now deleted the video from her social media.
Oh, but don’t think Twitter didn’t have a field day with it before she did.
See the video of her post-witchcraft duties and what Twitter had to say about it below.
Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw— AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016
Azealia Banks has been sacrificing chickens in her closet for 3 years and she's still not famous— Samer / سامر (@WaladShami) December 30, 2016
me finding out why azealia banks is trending pic.twitter.com/JHZjR8qNGL— sana (@killerofswift) December 30, 2016
azealia banks: h-— jake (@moteIboy) December 30, 2016
me : pic.twitter.com/hIep9Tkf89
Azealia Banks doing witchcraft but still can't magic up a decent career :/— ollie (@hxnwell) December 30, 2016
So Azealia Banks has been practising witchcraft for 3 years...it all makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/B2TEHaapIt— Tami (@tamija_x) December 30, 2016
Nah Yo Azealia Banks & her voodoo witchcraft gotta be left in 2016. She's prolly the reason for bare people dyin this year— Classic Gold️ (@gold_smifff) December 30, 2016
Azealia Banks been sacrificing chickens for 3 years in the name of witchcraft? Well what kinda spells she been casting cause her last year.. pic.twitter.com/0LkJzrbfAC— Lurk Luthor (@LostInTheLurk) December 30, 2016
(Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
