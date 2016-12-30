Desiigner Debuts a New Hairstyle and Twitter Is Going In

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Looks like Desiigner is embracing the new year on a bit of a "new year, new me" tip, today (Dec. 30) debuting new music and a new look to match.
The rapper, known for his smash hit, "Panda," and frantic, high-energy performances, has today revealed he's got new music in the works. While that's all fine and dandy, unfortunately, his fans are distracted by his new haircut, with jokes pouring in as the rapper's new look makes the rounds online.
Desiigner has taken to Instagram to show off his new music and new look, and it appears as though the rapper has a half-finished haircut, with people already joking that he simply couldn't sit still in the barber's chair.
Considering 2016 was a crazy breakout year for his career, it only makes sense to cap it off on a bit of a bizarre note and get people talking before releasing new music in the new year.
Take a look at Desiigner's new 'do and how people are reacting to it in the posts below.
Breh... look at desiigner new haircut 💀💀. How that snippet sounding tho?? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 or 💩💩💩💩 pic.twitter.com/9983p3c4Io— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) December 30, 2016
Ya really thought desiigner would be able to sit through a whole haircut? https://t.co/CIuu4GVaN5— 👺Uno🦋® (@johnonefifteen) December 30, 2016
The DumbBih. RT @HipHopWired: Can you guess the name of Desiigner's new haircut? pic.twitter.com/1CdzgMVLC5— Old geezer. (@ali_N_pdx) December 30, 2016
Can we leave desiigner in 2016? 😂 https://t.co/htc9DUAZgH— Val (@Vxlxrie_) December 30, 2016
Desiigner haircut look like somebody played Panda while he was getting cut and he couldn't control himself— Legend ™ (@OG_Seann) December 30, 2016
Desiigner's mans definitely cut his hair with a Flowbee. Can't tell me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/8LtUvkdiF8— El Plaga (@LE_BONES) December 30, 2016
Why did desiigner get 1/3 of a haircut?— Half-_____ (@matthew_khela) December 30, 2016
I'd hate to be Desiigner's Barber. Gotta hold his head throughout the entire duration of the haircut— TG (@LENEsipper) December 30, 2016
Desiigner barber had a stroke mid-haircut pic.twitter.com/FqXnBuBwlQ— Sauceama Bin Laden (@thacerealkillah) December 30, 2016
(Photo: Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
