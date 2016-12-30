Desiigner Debuts a New Hairstyle and Twitter Is Going In

The rapper, known for his smash hit, "Panda," and frantic, high-energy performances, has today revealed he's got new music in the works. While that's all fine and dandy, unfortunately, his fans are distracted by his new haircut, with jokes pouring in as the rapper's new look makes the rounds online.

Looks like Desiigner is embracing the new year on a bit of a "new year, new me" tip, today (Dec. 30) debuting new music and a new look to match.

Desiigner has taken to Instagram to show off his new music and new look, and it appears as though the rapper has a half-finished haircut, with people already joking that he simply couldn't sit still in the barber's chair.

Considering 2016 was a crazy breakout year for his career, it only makes sense to cap it off on a bit of a bizarre note and get people talking before releasing new music in the new year.

Take a look at Desiigner's new 'do and how people are reacting to it in the posts below.