Lil Wayne Pays a Special Visit to New Orleans Children's Hospital

But who needs Santa when you’ve got a surprise drop in from Young Money empire head Lil Wayne?

When Santa’s sleigh bells came ringing this Christmas, he didn’t leave the New Orleans Children’s Hospital off of his route.

Stopping by for a surprise visit to the medical center, Weezy flicked it up with patients and staff alike to spread the holiday cheer. The visit was especially momentous, however, for one of the child patients named Kiron. The young patient was struck with a bullet on Dec. 9 that is now lodged in his spine, causing paralysis from the waist down. A representative of Weezy’s camp confirmed that he made the visit to the hospital a day after Christmas (Dec. 26) while he was home for the holidays, XXL reports.

“The purpose of the visit wasn’t for any special reason or for publicity. He just had it on his heart to visit these kids in hopes to brighten up their holiday a little more.”

Way to cap off 2016 with some good deeds, Wayne!

See the photos from Weezy’s drop-in below.