Skillz Airs His Grievances About 2016 With Annual Recap Track

With the New Year almost upon us, many of us are saying, "Thank God" and "good riddance," still trying to make sense of what 2016 did to us. DMV-area rapper Skillz has decided to join in on the year-end reflections, turning to his music to air all of his grievances regarding the year 2016 as per his annual tradition .

It's almost impossible to go through the month of December without looking back at the insanely maniacal year that is about to finally come to a close.

Needless to say, the 42-year-old has a lot of material to go through and weaves together both the highs and the lows from this year, impressively fitting in just about everything in the course of five minutes.

From shouting out how everyone is still wondering who "Becky with the good hair" is from Beyoncé's Lemonade to mentioning Leonardo DiCaprio finally taking home an Oscar, Skillz recaps us through what has truly been a roller-coaster of a year.

Not only does he mention some of the hilarious technology from this year, such as that unspoken annoyance of having to insert a credit card with a chip instead of swiping, and Galaxy phones exploding, but he also touches on some of the more tragic highlights of this year, such as the untimely passing of Prince, Muhammad Ali and more. What a year.

Get ready to say goodbye to 2016 by checking out Skillz's latest installment in his annual series below.