Justine Skye Isn't Here for Your Backhanded 'Dark Skin' Compliments

While the original tweet has since been deleted, it focused on the singer's skintone, saying that Skye was the fan's "favorite dark skin person," a categorization that Skye was not willing to accept and understandably so.

A fan recently gave singer Justine Skye a compliment, but the fan didn't quite receive the response she was looking for.

"As a beautiful Black woman yourself, you should know that even though it may seem like it, this is not a compliment," Skye posted on her Twitter in response to the fan's "compliment."

Following that, the singer elaborated on why she had a strong reaction to the words that were intended to flatter her.

"If you can't understand that categorizing THE SAME RACE by shade is not okay, you must not have had it done to you by the right person yet."

In the thread that followed, hundreds of responses echoed Skye's sentiments, while others defended the original comment saying that no shade was intended.

Take a look at the tweets in question below.