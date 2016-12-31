#YESTOBLACK

Chris Brown Will Stop at Nothing to Win Back Karrueche

Is Breezy taking this too far?

Published 29 minutes ago

All eyes are on Chris Brown's Instagram usage these days, with fans wondering exactly how he's going to try to shoot his shot with his ex, Karrueche Tran, in the new year.

While the R&B crooner recently left his ex a message on Instagram setting the wheels in motion for a reunion of sorts, it appears as though his campaign to win her back will be carrying into the new year.

Karrueche has been happily posting updates from her vacation in Jamaica and Breezy definitely has been keeping an eye on her page, although it's clear it's not the easiest thing to see his past flame thriving without him.

In a new comment, the singer shared a not-so-subtle reaction to her bikini-clad 'gram, writing, "N***a gone to log off! Bout to be in my feelings!"

Looks as though this New Year's Eve and wondering about what could be in 2017 has gotten the best of Breezy. 

Judging from the image below, though, can you blame him?

#ChrisBrown is campaigning heavy for his old boo thang!

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

