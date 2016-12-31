Watch: Two People Shot Dead Outside Meek Mill Concert Venue

Meek Mill's Connecticut show last night ended in tragedy as two concertgoers were fatally shot as they were leaving the arena. The sounds of the gunshots were captured on video.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred late Friday night outside the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut just at the very moment the rapper was leaving the venue. Two men were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while two others were taken to Hartford and Yale New Haven hospitals where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Take a look at the video, below:

Police are still uncertain as to what exactly set off the violence, and are currently on the search for suspects. Meanwhile, Meek Mill took to social media to share his opinion on the tragic incident and his reaction isn't exactly one of concern.

#MeekMill addresses the shooting in #Connecticut A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:41am PST

Written by John Justice