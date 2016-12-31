Usher Posts Photo of His Wife's Bare Ass on Instagram

However, instead of posting some beautiful scenery of his year-end vacation, the singer chose instead to flaunt his wife, Grace Miguel , sharing a photo of her bare backside.

Usher is currently in the Bahamas and wanted to check in with his fans for a little bit of a not-so-humble humble brag.

While the photo was deleted almost as quickly as it was posted, one has to wonder, did Miguel herself approve this one?

And, of course, because this is 2016, such a post wasn't about to go unnoticed, with many quick to screenshot such a surprising, uncensored post, a bit out of character for the R&B singer.

Take a look at the screengrab of Usher showing off Grace Miguel's assets in the post below.