Usher Posts Photo of His Wife's Bare Ass on Instagram

Did Grace Miguel approve this?

Published 26 minutes ago

Usher is currently in the Bahamas and wanted to check in with his fans for a little bit of a not-so-humble humble brag.

However, instead of posting some beautiful scenery of his year-end vacation, the singer chose instead to flaunt his wife, Grace Miguel, sharing a photo of her bare backside.

While the photo was deleted almost as quickly as it was posted, one has to wonder, did Miguel herself approve this one?

And, of course, because this is 2016, such a post wasn't about to go unnoticed, with many quick to screenshot such a surprising, uncensored post, a bit out of character for the R&B singer.

Take a look at the screengrab of Usher showing off Grace Miguel's assets in the post below.

#Usher shares how he and his wife are ending off #2016

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

