Chance the Rapper Finally Introduces His Adorable Daughter to the World

On New Year's Eve, the Chicago native got a little bit sentimental on the 'gram, finally introducing us to the real driving force behind his music.

Just when we had been wondering when we'd be lucky enough to meet Chance the Rapper 's baby girl for the first time, the rapper quenched our curiosity, right before 2016 came to a close.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share some precious moments of his daughter, Kensli, giving fans a first look at the little lady who changed his life forever. And, of course, she truly is adorable.

Considering Chance has previously been very private about his personal life, with this New Year's Eve marking the first time he shared a glimpse into his home life, it's only right he went in, surprising us with multiple posts about his too-cute daughter, even joking that "now [he] can't stop."

"This is the girl who reintroduced me to God," he writes in one of the posts. "She's the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can't wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me."

We love seeing that Chance the Rapper rang in the new year on a heart-warming, tear-jerking note, and even more graciously, that he chose to share those special moments with all of us.

Take a look at Chance the Rapper showing off his gorgeous baby girl Kensli in the posts below.