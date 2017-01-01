Mariah Carey Is Trying To Claim Her NYE Performance Was Deliberately Sabotaged

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance was cringe-worthy to say the least. Everyone on social media’s already weighed in with the slander, and apparently, even Mariah herself has some negative beliefs.

Sources connected with Mariah reportedly told TMZ that the singer and her people complained to the executives at Dick Clark Productions that Carey’s “inner ears” or earpieces were not functioning properly.

Publicly Mariah did and interview with Ryan Seacrest an hour before showtime and even then said she was having issues. You can hear her say, “It’s hard for me to hear you.”