Mariah Carey Is Trying To Claim Her NYE Performance Was Deliberately Sabotaged

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance was cringe-worthy to say the least. Everyone on social media’s already weighed in with the slander, and apparently, even Mariah herself has some negative beliefs.
Sources connected with Mariah reportedly told TMZ that the singer and her people complained to the executives at Dick Clark Productions that Carey’s “inner ears” or earpieces were not functioning properly.
Publicly Mariah did and interview with Ryan Seacrest an hour before showtime and even then said she was having issues. You can hear her say, “It’s hard for me to hear you.”
Apparently after the interview, Carey and her team went to the production trailer and told those in-charge that her earpieces weren’t working. They then reportedly told her that her inner ears would be on a different frequency and so when she’d hit the Times Square stage everything would be all good.
Of course, it wasn’t.
Sunday afternoon (January 1) Dick Clark Production sources told TMZ that Mariah Carey’s claims of sabotage is “silly.” They say she passed up on a sound check that would’ve cleared things up.
Relive Mariah Carey’s disastrous performance below.
(Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic)
