Kanye West and Tyga Kick Off 2017 With New Single

Ringing in the new year proper.

Tyga chose to kick off the new year by reminding everyone that he's leveling up big time.

After signing to G.O.O.D. Music last year, an endeavor that many thought was due in part to his relationship with Kylie Jenner, the rapper has linked up with the boss himself on a new track titled, "Feel Me."

The single also doubles as Kanye West's first music appearance since his hospitalization and features both rappers bonding over the women in their life.

Tyga raps, "Kylie Jenner thick you gotta feel me," while 'Ye later reinforces that sentiment, but by replacing Jenner with his wife, Kim Kardashian

While a wrong version of the track was reportedly released earlier than expected, Tyga didn't let that stop him from enjoying his night and counting down until the song's official debut at midnight.

Check out Tyga's new Kanye West-assisted single via Apple Music.

Written by KC Orcutt

