Watch: Twitter Went In on Mariah Carey After Trainwreck NYE Performance

Mariah Carey definitely has made the most headlines so far in 2017.
Last night (Dec. 31), the singer gave what can be best described as a trainwreck performance in Times Square, as she struggled through what she called "technical difficulties," before simply just walking off stage and calling the performance off short.
It was easy to see that Carey was lip-syncing, but on top of that, she either forgot the lyrics or just gave up, not wanting to give a subpar performance considering the evening was already full of mishaps.
Instead, she handled the situation with grace, several times noting that she herself couldn't hear anything, and even acknowledging that "we're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is." At one point, the singer even went so far as to defend herself, saying, "I'm trying to be a good sport here."
Eventually, there was a malfunction with "We Belong Together" that was the final straw. The singer stopped singing, the prerecorded track kept playing and Carey completely jumped ship.
"It just doesn't get any better," she says, before leaving the stage.
Naturally, at this point, Twitter was already having a field day, with some saying that 2016 claimed it's final victim (her career) while others said that Carey delivered the performance that the year 2016 deserved.
Carey herself even gave a classic reaction, posting on Twitter, infamously saying, "S**t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."
Take a look at some of the reactions to Mariah Carey's unforgettable NYE appearance below.
Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017
rain drop— ㅤ (@explicitlyag) January 1, 2017
drop top
mariah carey's career ended before the ball dropped
mariah carey is me in 2016 trying to pretend everything is okay when everyone knows it's not— clairebear (@clairezuro) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey: 2016 .... it was bad, so lets end it bad— James Yammouni (@James_Yammouni) January 1, 2017
With 15 minutes remaining before the New Year, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey’s career.— Nic (@nicole_ginzy) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey takes the first L of 2017. https://t.co/69s2NPWyCd— Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) January 1, 2017
I feel like Mariah Carey's impersonation of 2016 was spot on.— Bryan With a Why (@doublewenis) January 1, 2017
mariah carey's new years eve performance pretty much sums up 2016— luke (@adorevocal) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey bombed on stage last night on purpose to stir up attention for her reality show stay woke— KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey fails better than 99% of the world succeeds.— Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year everyone. And in the words of Mariah Carey..................................................................................— Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey had a dismal performance but I'm hearing she was very qualified and should win the popular vote! #newyear— Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) January 1, 2017
Everybody is hating on Mariah Carey but she gave 2016 the exact performance it deserved.— Ashley (@oohgoodness) January 1, 2017
Ohio State should thank Mariah Carey. They no longer have the worst performance of the night.— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) January 1, 2017
Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle. pic.twitter.com/8179cHu7jA— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 1, 2017
(Photo: James Devaney/WireImage)
