A Black Pop Star Is Willing to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

Under one very big condition...

Published 5 hours ago

Almost everyone has passed up on the opportunity to musically perform at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on January 20. It seems as though musicians have an actual conscious.

One singer though recently decided to throw her hat into the ring in offering to perform… if The Donald’s transition team agree on her stipulations.

British singer and The X-Factor alum Rebecca Ferguson said she’d be down as long as she can sing the 1937 protest song “Strange Fruit."

“If you allow me to sing ‘strange fruit’ a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial,” Ferguson stated on Twitter. “A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world. Then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.”

Boom! Nicely played. Trump’s team has yet to respond, but it’s likely they won’t go along with Ferguson’s demands.

Billie Holiday was perhaps the most famous to perform “Strange Fruit.” It was written in 1937 by Abel Meeropol, a NYC teacher who protested racism in the U.S.

See Rebecca Ferguson’s tweet about her offer to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration below.

Written by Paul Meara

