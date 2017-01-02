A Black Pop Star Is Willing to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

Almost everyone has passed up on the opportunity to musically perform at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on January 20. It seems as though musicians have an actual conscious.

One singer though recently decided to throw her hat into the ring in offering to perform… if The Donald’s transition team agree on her stipulations.

British singer and The X-Factor alum Rebecca Ferguson said she’d be down as long as she can sing the 1937 protest song “Strange Fruit."