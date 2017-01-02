Future Pulled a Drastic Move on Instagram

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
2016 was rough on all of us and a lot of us want 2017 to be an excuse to start fresh.
That may be what Future’s thinking. The Atlanta rapper’s Instagram went clean today just a few days after he dropped his Rick Ross-featured track “That’s A Check.”
Cleaning out the ol’ IG account is a stunt Meek Mill pulled right before he dropped his long-awaited Dreamchasers 4 project. Could new music be on the way from Future? Beast Mode 16 with Zaytoven?
For now, Future’s Twitter account has remained the same. Check out Future’s Instagram account here and check out a recap video he dropped a midnight on New Year’s Day below.
Happy New Year to all the fans #FBGhttps://t.co/0Ze49hQzDE— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 1, 2017
