And the Latest Rapper Pairing With Drake on Tour Is...

Young Money and Young Thug will have a little more in common than originally planned after Thugger’s announcement via Instagram concerning a certain international tour kicking off the new year on Jan. 21.

Thus, the Young Money empire prince Drake has swiped another industry collaboration with the Atlanta native for the European leg of his recently announced Boy Meets World Tour.

In a photo of the rap stars posted to Thugger’s Instagram, Drizzy twists up the fingers for his signature 6 God symbol beside Thugger’s ordinarily explicit gesture.

“European tour, featuring…” the caption reads.

Such a pleasant surprise comes only two months after Drake’s initial announcement of the tour, where he posted the official flyer and dates for the formal concert invitation. The tour will energize 26 shows in Europe’s major market cities such as Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Birmingham, England.

See the pair’s plan for international tour domination and the official flyer below.