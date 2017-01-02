Travis Scott Kicked His DJ Off Stage and We're Not at All Surprised Why

In what was supposed to be a happy new year for 2017 wasn’t all that happy for Travis Scott at Montreal’s New City Gas nightclub on Saturday (Dec. 31).

In a clip posted to YouTube of the club appearance, the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight rapper is shown increasingly agitated by the DJ due to what Scott deemed a “f**king up” of his set. As the crowd impatiently awaits, he can be heard saying, “Just play a song you f**king moron,” above the audience’s loud murmur. The next phase of the video shows the DJ blaring up the Young Thug and Quavo-assisted smash single “Pick Up the Phone,” but not without Scott dishing out some insults over the track.

“The worst DJ in Montreal is right there on stage, yo,” he says, pointing to the disc jockey. “The best rapper in the world is on stage right now, though!”

Well into the song, following Thugger’s verse, the DJ apparently hit the wrong sound-effects button. Unfortunately enough, the loud bomb-drop interrupts the song and abruptly pisses Scott off to his wit’s end.

“Yo, get off the stage, please,” he instructs the DJ. “Yo, this f**king trash-a** DJ is f**king up everything I’m doing right now, man, it’s pissing me off.”

And you know what they say: if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself, and that’s just what the Texas native did. Mixing his own set, Scott then played his debut single, “Antidote,” for the crowd while restoring the excitement and motivation for an incredible 2017. Eventually, however, the DJ made his way back onto the stage before the video ends.

Well — that’s one way to start off the new year, we suppose.

See it all go down in the video below.