A Troll Tried to Insult Cassie's Relationship With Diddy, and This Was Her Clapback

Most recently, an Instagram user tried their hand playing Cassie , striking a nerve by challenging her relationship with Diddy , while another troll attempted to get away with calling her talentless.

Although a new year is now upon us, not much has changed yet, with plenty of internet trolls waiting to get under the skin of whichever celebrity is willing to engage them.

Before logging off and letting trolls be trolls, the recording artist and actress had to pop into the comments section to defend herself, saying she was feeling a bit feisty today.



The first comment referred to Cassie as a "forever side kick," which she promptly shut down.

"Your comment is really funny BUT thank you for letting me know about my life since you know me so well," Cassie writes. "I appreciate the 'advice' stranger, but I will have children when I want to & feel like the term side chick is null & void when you're not one, but thank you for the talented and beautiful comment. I'll take that one. Best of luck to you in 2017!"

Yup, she wasn't playing around today.

Then, in another corner of Instagram, another user made the mistake of asking, "What is that girls 'talent'???"

"Damn, I really wish you had the privilege of knowing us," Cassie begins. "Things are far from delusional. They're very clear. I'll make sure to call you first when I'm pregnant."

Before signing off, she adds one more jab, saying, "I'm currently on my boyfriends jet headed somewhere tropical and I'm very much in love."

Now THAT is how you hold your own, ladies and gentlemen.



Take a look at Cassie defending herself in the screen grabs below.