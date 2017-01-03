Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Get in Formation Again for Coachella 2017

While it was teased in recent weeks that Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar would co-headline the heavyweight festival, the official lineup has today been announced (Jan. 3).

The masterminds behind Coachella have spoken, and 2017 is definitely going to be a landmark year to remember.

This year's festival, per tradition, will span two weekends, from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. While Bey and Lamar headline alternate days, we wouldn't put it past them if they each brought the other out as surprise guests. In fact, let's manifest that right now.

In addition to booking Queen Bey and King Kendrick, the festival also has secured performances from the likes of Future, Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Mac Miller and more. Not mad one bit.

Take a look at the flyer for the full festival lineup below.