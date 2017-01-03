An Industry Insider Is Giving Drake and J.Lo's Romance a Big Side-Eye

In fact, according to a source who has revealed some telling details to Page Six , you might be right on the money.

In case anyone thought Jennifer Lopez and Drake had been trolling us the entire time with their DraLo coupledom, you’re not alone.

Reportedly, an industry insider has spilled the real tea on Jenny and Drizzy, claiming that the love affair is nothing more than a ploy to gain attention to their forthcoming single, Page Six claims.

“If Jennifer and Drake were really dating,” the source alleged, “they’d be way more private about it.”

Aside from the “Winter Wonderland Prom” spectacle — where the two were spotted dancing the night away and exchanging quick smooches — dinners, private events and cuddly photos were the foundations that originally ignited the dating rumors. Rihanna, who Drake had allegedly been dating on two occasions in 2016, even made a semi-subtle social media gesture that may or may not have been a direct message to the hearsay. But according to this source, Lopez’s relationship with the 6 God right after his publicly-announced infatuation with the Roc Nation songstress just doesn’t add up.

“Doesn’t Drake realize that it looks weird to declare his love for RiRi at the MTV Awards, then start flaunting his chemistry with J.Lo a few months later?,” the source allegedly said.

Well, until the pair either slam or secure the lovebird chatter, the world may never know.