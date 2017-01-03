Drake Vows to Never Perform 'Back to Back' Again

That shall begin, first, with his word of industry honor to never perform the hit diss-track single “Back to Back" ever again.

In a plot twist we have been hoping for since 2015 , it seems as though Drake is making his first move in inching back the lyrical bloodshed wars with Meek Mill.



During his performance at Las Vegas’s Hakkasan on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Drizzy gave the proclamation and paired it with some heartfelt, inspirational speech.

“If people do the most left field, f**ked up sh** to try and tear you down, you still gotta win no matter what. That’s the whole key about this sh**,” he began. “So I’m gonna do this song, and this is the last time I’m ever going to do this song.”

He encouraged fans to win “gracefully” in 2017 before blaring headfirst into the final performance of the single.

During a OVO Sound Radio interview in April 2016, he revealed that amid the feud with Meek, he and Nicki Minaj, Drizzy’s label mate and formerly close friend, had also not spoken to one another.

"I understand what love is and I understand a personal situation. She dealt with me how I would expect her to — with class," he said. "I have respect for Nicki, but unfortunately, we haven’t spoken."

Should this latest maneuver toward peace bury the hatchet between Drake and Meek, the hope now is that a possible reconciliation will reunite Young Money’s key players for 2017 as well.

See Drizzy’s “Back to Back” oath in the video below.