Frank Ocean's Mother Is Not Here for Kim Burrell's Homosexuality Comments

After the singer revealed how she really feels about those who identify as LGBTQ, several reputed musicians, including Questlove , Pharrell and Janelle Monáe all came forward to offer their own reaction to her controversial viewpoint . Most recently, Frank Ocean 's own mother got involved, experiencing a strong reaction of her own, especially considering her son has collaborated with the Grammy-nominated gospel singer in the past.

After seeing Burrell make headlines regarding her concerning viewpoint, Frank Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux, took to Twitter to offer her two cents on the emotionally triggering situation.

"I mean damn," she writes. "Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off."

Following that initial tweet, she then calls on her son, who has previously spoken out about his own sexual preferences, to do everyone a huge favor.

"Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song??" Breaux asks.

Shut. It. Down.

Perhaps Ocean's mother's suggestion will be the first to cause a ripple effect, further backing up Monáe's point that Burrell's commentary is going to cost her her career.

Take a look at Frank Ocean's mom's tweets reacting to Kim Burrell in the post below.