Janelle Monae Says Kim Burrell's LGBTQ Comments Will Cost Her

And now R&B songstress and co-star of the forthcoming Hidden Figures film Janelle Monae is claiming that Burrell’s sentiments have cost her a spot on the guest appearance list for the popular television talk show Ellen .

By now, much of Hollywood has gathered up their thoughts on gospel singer Kim Burrell’s thought-provoking comments regarding the LGBTQ community during one of her sermons.

Burrell, the Electric Lady and famed producer and rapper Pharrell were slated to appear on Ellen DeGeneres’s show for a trio rendition of one of the singles from the Hidden Figures soundtrack, “I See a Victory.” However, TMZ recently caught up with Monae and discovered that the three’s company performance will now be a duet with her and Pharrell.

“I don’t think [Kim] is performing,” she said when the reporter questioned whether or not Ellen should completely cancel the show due to Burrell’s controversy. “She’s not performing. And I’ll be on there, too, so make sure you guys tune in, and watch, and go see the movie Jan. 6, Hidden Figures…”

She went on to explain her advocacy for equality, and she stands adamantly behind “the other.”

“And I don’t stand for the hate speech or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way.”

The “Yoga” singer’s thoughts coalesce with her initial thoughts on Burrell’s sermon, which was also shared by the likes of Yolanda Adams and another co-star from the movie, Octavia Spencer.

“I shouldn't even have to post this, as you guys should already know where I stand, but If you do not, please know I unequivocally repudiate any and all hateful comments against the LGBTQ community,” she captioned on Instagram. The quote above her statement was a repost of Pharrell’s opposing views Burrell’s sermon, which much of Hollywood stood on as well. "We all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters."

Check out Janelle Monae's thoughts and the original sermon from Burrell below.