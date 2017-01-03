Mack Wilds Swiftly Responds to Lil Mama Dating Rumors

So after a photo of him and fellow New Yorker Lil' Mama buzzed up another string of celebrity dating rumors, he was sure to shut it down with the quickness.



“Every time a picture of me and an amazing woman surfaces, people assume we date," Wilds tweeted. "It’s flattering, but that’s not the case." In another tweet, possibly related to the gossip, he believes “sometimes, our generation is corny as f**k.”

This picture he’s referring to is that of him and Lil Mama posing closely for a flick at his New Year’s Eve Black Tie event soiree. The “Lip Gloss” rapper is glitzed and glammed in a sparkling, sequin-studded dress while Mr. Mack rocked a black, velvet Musika Frere jacket.

But it’s not all too far-fetched for fans to match him with some of Hollywood’s beauty, considering that he became even more of a huge catch after an Essence interview where he shared some hand-clap-worthy thoughts on the nature of this generation’s dating scene.

“I think one of the biggest things about love that a lot of people don’t realize is the balance," he expressed in the interview. "You can’t be a man if you expect your woman to be a man. It’s a balance. You’re putting too much on one side of the scale. People should look at love a lot more like a balance system, especially now that there are so many strong-minded, amazing women that can go out here and hustle."

Check out the photo and Mack’s response to the hearsayers below.