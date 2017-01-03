WTF Is Happening Between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown?

At least that’s what seems to be the case for Soulja Boy and Chris Brown only three days into 2017.



The controversy was sparked by none other than a photo of Chris Brown’s former flame, Karrueche Tran, an Instagram like, and a series of heart-eyed emojis. On Monday (Jan. 2), after she posted a flick of her basking and reminiscing on her Jamaican vacation, Soulja took it upon himself to thumb up a like on the picture and drop the flirty emojis on the picture’s comments. These days, there’s next to nothing you can get away with under Karrueche’s photos without Mr. Breezy catching wind of it. Thus, the next we heard from SB was that Chris reached out to him personally in a threatening phone call in what Soulja claims was all due to his simple admiration of the photo.

“Chris brown just called me and said he wants to fight me because I liked [Karrueche] picture on Instagram,” the “Crank That” rapper announced. “This n**ga a b***h.”

Just days after Soulja Boy’s viral social media challenge, he then challenged Brown to a proposition of his own: pull up.

“Aye, [Chris Brown] pull up n**ga, I'll knock yo b***h a** out stop,” he continued, “stop snorting so much coke n**ga. Fruits.”

In normal responsive fashion, Breezy took to an Instagram video to address Soulja’s wishes—or what he considered to be bluffs.

“I aint’ gonna do all this talking,” he said in the video. “You’re gonna see me.” He went on to call SB out for faking for the fans with the guns and gangster talk, because according to Breezy, if you’re released less than 24 hours after being arrested, “you told.”

Of course, Soulja couldn't let Breezy slide by with such claims, and he swiftly responded with his own response video.

“Ay, Chris Brown, you a b***h n**ga!,” he started in the video. “When I see you, I’m going to beat the f*** out of you, n**ga. You think you hard because you hit Rihanna? Because you beat Rihanna up, n**ga? Do that sh** to me p**sy a** n**ga!”

Despite the threats, Brown apparently decided that he wants to handle it the good old-fashioned way: in the boxing ring. Inviting Soulja to a match, he said that after about three rounds when all of the adrenaline runs out, Brown’s training will prove who’s the real champ.

“We both know that you know what I do,” he said. “I don’t talk sh**, this sh** is beneath me. I want to bring Black people together, but you gotta get you’re a** whooped my n**ga. I’m gonna be real with you.”

But, not before reminding everyone that the reason he comments on his ex-girlfriend's photos so frequently is to continue encouraging her despite their public breakup. And did we mention that according to him, Breezy's 2-year-old daughter Royalty has more money than SB?

Oh, boy.

See it all go down with the picture that started it all and the social media warfare below.