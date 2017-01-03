Soulja Boy Clowns Chris Brown for Karrueche's Response to Their Beef

In case you missed it, Karrueche Tran has unexpectedly found herself at the center of beef between Breezy and Soulja, with both musicians continuing to tear into one another despite her best attempt at peacemaking. Essentially, both have had their eyes set on Tran, and although she wants nothing to do with it, Soulja Boy finds her response to be a hilarious diss to Brown.

"Chris, Chris, Chris," he begins his latest commentary. "You know you f**ked up right? Karrueche just dissed you and I'm pretty sure you got wind over because you just dissed her back. The girl you want to fight me over don't want you, I told you that. You should have listened to your bro, Soulja Boy."

From there, the rapper reads Breezy's lengthy Instagram response aloud, further proving he's not phased whatsoever by anything Brown says.

"Stop believing your lies, bro," he says. "There's not an imaginary beef. This would never happen if you didn't call me tripping over a girl that don't like you."

Yikes. We have a feeling this won't be the last we hear from either respective party.

Take a look at Soulja's latest response in the video below.