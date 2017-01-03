The Internet Is Not Feeling Tamar Braxton's Comments on Kim Burrell

While the internet and other celebrities alike have since gone in on the singer, with Janelle Monáe saying such a viewpoint is going to end Burrell's career , another singer has since chimed in, but this time is finding herself at the receiving end of backlash as a result.

Tamar Braxton recently got wind of the situation and, according to her, was nudged by TMZ to offer her full two cents, especially after many believed she was defending Burrell in the first place.

"I'm ONLY saying something because tmz asked me about it this morning," she wrote. "Here is the whole thing... While I DO NOT agree on ANY level about what Kim said nor feels... most of y'all are nailing her to the cross meanwhile most of y'all voted for Trump!"

She then goes on to touch on how what she was taught in the church is what most have been taught and how that is part of the problem.

"PLEASE have SEVERAL [seats]. Y'all ripping her to shreds for what she has been taught in church (hell, most of us has) but thank GOD he's opened most of our eyes of what was taught and believed back in the day so traditionally that's what they continue to preach to our generation!!!" Braxton continues. "There has been MANY of services that I have attended where it's been crazy talk of such!! (and you have too) especially in the black churches!!! We need to show her LOVE, PRAY for her understanding and help her realize (also people who believe such ignorance)..that what she has been brought up to believe, isn't the way the world and things really is."

She then goes on a bit of a political note, attacking Trump and his supporters again, while also adding a hashtag stating that she can't wait until her new TV show launches.

Take a look at Tamar Braxton's comments, as well as some reactions from Twitter, in the posts below.