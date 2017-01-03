This A$AP Rocky and Snoop Dogg Freestyle Is the Dopest Thing You'll Watch Today

Most recently, the veteran rapper hosted special guest A$AP Rocky to kick off 2016's final episode. While the two talk shop on the show, discussing Rocky's new gig at MTV, they also pause all talk show formalities to freestyle over Mobb Deep 's "The Realest."

Snoop Dogg 's GGN series has proven itself as an outlet where creativity thrives, providing countless internet gem after gem through its talk show format.

While Snoop's interview with Rocky essentially gave the vibe of two old friends catching up, each had a job to do when it came time to show off their respective freestyling talents, and trust us, neither rapper disappoints.

During the spontaneous freestyle, each manages to do the classic Alchemist-produced beat justice on the fly, further proving why they are "The Realest" (pun intended).

Take a look at Snoop Dogg and A$AP Rocky showing off exactly why they are two of the best in the business, as well as their full interview, in the clip below.