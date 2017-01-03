Troy Ave Posts Most NSFW Music Video Of All Time

Prior to the unfortunate shooting incident, the Brooklyn rapper found himself at the center of new sex tape scandal , with the person on the other end of the alleged footage threatening to release it. The sex tape and its dirty laundry eventually was aired out on Twitter, but Troy Ave himself wasn't phased , saying the footage was for a professionally shot music video. And, of course, today (Jan. 3) that very music video arrives.

Despite surviving being shot in the head on Christmas Day, Troy Ave has another headache to deal with -- or so one would think.

In a new post on Instagram, the rapper debuts a clip from the new music video for his track "Sex Tape," further proving he wasn't lying that the footage was in fact strictly business.

"If Life gives u lemons make lemonade w/ patron," he captions the screengrab promoting his latest work.

While the video is as tastefully edited as one can get while still not get flagged by Instagram, the rapper's new video clearly depicts him having sex on camera and just might be one of the most NSFW music videos of all time. We'll let you decide.

Take a look at Troy Ave's latest music video below.