And Now a Soulja Boy Joke From 50 Cent

Most recently, tensions between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have gotten everyone talking . And while 50 Cent is not personally involved in this one, he just had to weigh in and keep the jokes coming.

At this point in the game, we all know 50 Cent loves a good rap beef. In fact, one could even go as far as to say that entertaining other people's disagreements is a bit of a guilty pleasure for the rapper and, more often than not, we're here for Fif's particular brand of petty.

Earlier today (Jan. 4), Soulja Boy issued an apology to Breezy while also touching on something deeper, admitting that the recent hospitalization of his mother has aided in his "wilding out."

While Soulja Boy's apology was extremely personal, Fif didn't pay any mind to it, instead offering his own humorous reaction to the feud between Soulja and Breezy, even suggesting he'd be game to get in the ring as well.

Taking to Instagram, 50 lightheartedly shared a split image made up of a photo of him wearing boxing headgear, matching what Soulja was wearing in one of his Instagram posts focusing on Chris Brown, and alluding that he's ready to fight, too.

50 Cent then took things a bit further, looking to see how he can capitalize off of this beef himself in the form of a celebrity boxing match for folks to bet on.

"They're talking about this s**t, right?" Fif asks after eagerly detailing his plans to make some money off of this nonsense, even wanting to involve Floyd Mayweather. "Get Soulja Boy on the phone! Tell that n***a I said stop apologizing, get the draco out! We got to keep this s**t going!"

Haaa! Take a look at 50 Cent's hilarious master plan in the posts below.