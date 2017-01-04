Brandy Reveals Past Suicidal Thoughts in Uplifting New Year's Message

However, in a recent Instagram post, she admits that much of what created such hostility back then had been her moments in a dark and even suicidal place, for part of her career.

With the commencement of 2017, Lady of Soul and R&B songstress Brandy is ready to let the past be the past.

“A very sensitive and humble soul that fights to stay liberated,” she refers to herself in the letter to fans and fellow industry mates. “I've been lost, deep in bondage, suicidal, and didn't know how to call on the Most High because I didn't believe I had the right words to be heard.”

She explained that her refreshed outlook on life and love for herself and others has been renewed with the birth of 2017. She also expressed gratefulness to everyone who extended their prayers to her during such trying times. Though she doesn’t pinpoint any names specifically, the most noted industry tension from Brandy was between her and fellow R&B and soul singer Monica. According to Bossip, the “Angel in Disguise” singer had also hit a rough spot with her close friend and frequent songwriter Tiyon Christian. In a string of now-deleted tweets, he alleged that Brandy’s treatment toward him had led him astray from her and implied that at one point, she was even upset with him for taking a photo with Beyoncé.

“Thank you to all that have understood me and prayed for me in my darkest times and to all that I have ever hurt in my life,” Brandy continued. “I felt the same hurt while hurting you. I'm very remorseful and I'm truly sorry for behavior that didn't reflect my true nature, which is love. We are all Gods dream, so let's allow God to take it from here.”

We’re glad to know Brandy’s bringing in a peaceful 2017 and beyond!

See her message for a hopeful new year in the post below.