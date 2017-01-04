Fabolous: 'Overall I Respect Soulja Boy'

Though New York rap vet Fabolous is proud to see young Soulja step up to the plate in apologetic admittance, he still wants everyone to be very clear on just how damaging his public conduct can be.

Soulja Boy has officially called a truce on his entanglement of industry wars with several celebrities and admitted that his personal life has led him into the bizarre behavior we’ve seen from him as of late.



Taking to Twitter, Fab re-tweeted the video and saluted SB for the public apology to everyone affected by his actions. However, he said, it’s unfortunate that Soulja had to have something as disparaging as his mother on a hospital bed for him to realize how ridiculous his actions were.

“Unfortunate that something bad has to happen for people to see clear,” he tweeted, “but I respect when people man up to they’re behavior.”

The chain of Soulja Boy showdowns goes back as far as October 2016 with Lil' Yachty when the two seemed to be fussing over reality star India Love. He continued his bend for bad blood with Quavo, Shia LaBeouf, and in the onset of 2017, Chris Brown. Much of hip-hop sat back and dropped in their two cents on the matter, but Fab declared that there was a deeper lesson embedded in the drama.

“A lot of people do sh** nowadays and think it's cool to not care what they do or who they do it to,” he continued. “I'm not perfect, but always wondered when people be wilding in public do they even think about their mom, kids, family? You do know you represent somebody else besides yourself in this life right?”

Reminding everyone of the social media age we’re now living in, he added that it does matter when your children will be able to Google the shenanigans thrown in front of a camera when people take to social media in situations like Soulja’s.

“Overall, I respect Soulja Boy thinking about someone other than himself (his mom), admitting wrongs and apologizing to his fans,” he said. “People just have to start thinking like that before the wild out sometimes.”

New school, take notes.

See his thoughts on Soulja Boy’s backpedaled behavior below.