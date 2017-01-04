Heads Have Started to Roll After Mariah Carey's NYE Train Wreck

While the actress has since come forward to claim that she felt as though her NYE performance was deliberately sabotaged , fact of the matter remains that not everyone from her camp will be able to keep their job as a result of the possibly career-ruining disaster.

Mariah Carey is still deep in the trenches dealing with the aftermath of her infamous train wreck of a performance this past weekend.

A handful of Carey's supporters have gone easy on her, with many mentioning that the performance was exactly what 2016 deserved and others pointing out how she went above and beyond to try to stop the mishaps during her appearance. However, it's clear the singer is still livid from the unfortunate series of events and reportedly is taking action.

As reported, Carey has since taken action internally, firing her longtime creative director and choreographer, Anthony Burrell.



"He's not being brought back [in 2017] for a number of reasons," a source close to the situation shared with ET.

Upon further investigation, it appears as though one of those reasons for his termination stems from making a decision without consulting Carey regarding moving her backup singers off stage in order to make room for dancers.

While Burrell has yet to come forward with a statement, he did take to Twitter in the aftermath, expressing his remorse.

