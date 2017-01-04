Snoop Dogg Looked Quite Alright After an Alleged Fight at Ricky Harris's Funeral

Snoop Dogg, among countless others, vocalized his grief , expressing how much his friend and frequent collaborator meant to him, in a series of Instagram posts. The Long Beach rapper was in attendance for the funeral services, later finding himself at the center of an alleged brawl that broke out .

Actor and comedian Ricky Harris was laid to rest last night (Jan. 3), one week after suffering a fatal heart attack at the age of 54.

According to TMZ, an upset relative of the late comedian tried to fight Snoop during the services, in turn causing a chaotic scene. While Snoop's crew stepped up, blocking the rapper from any possible harm, the peace was disturbed. Actress Sherri Shepherd, for one example, vocalized how shocked and upset by the disrespectful incident she was.

However, Snoop wasn't about to let the mob scene that ensued distract him from honoring his friend and kept his demeanor calm.

"Yo," Snoop begins one of his video messages, talking over background chatter. "Beautiful service today. Oh yeah, the devil is a-mother-f**king-live, yeah he is. We had a great time, great service. Rick, your spirit lives on, baby, LBC's finest, Ricky Harris, live in paradise."

Take a look at Snoop offering his point of view regarding the incident that broke out following Ricky Harris's funeral services in the clips below.